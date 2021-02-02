Letter: Don't count on government to solve city crime problem

Regarding Antonio French's column " Enough thoughts and prayers already " (Jan. 28): French is spot on regarding his frustrations and complaints, but what is the answer? He asks good questions but offers no constructive input. People don't care if the murders occurred in north (Black) or south (white) St. Louis; those racial stigmas no longer exist. Many of the victims have been Black toddlers and adolescents. People do not need a lecture about his impatience with the discussion about Black on Black crime — it is still the prevalent commonality. Yes, St. Louis has a tremendous number of unsolved homicides. It also has a tremendous amount of unarrested killers.

There are numerous people out there who know who killed these children, but fear prevents them from coming forth. People know that is true. How they live with that knowledge and still feel safe themselves, I do not know. They could be the next victim regardless of intentions. I am confident about one thing though: If anyone is waiting for the government or politicians or organizations to provide the answers to this crisis, it will be one very long wait. It is incumbent of the citizens in these neighborhoods to take responsibility.