Letter: Don't cut out Democrats for GOP's outrageous blunders

Regarding "‘Extraordinary events’: Local companies are latest to pause donations to Hawley after Capitol riot" (Jan. 13): A spokeswoman for Des Peres-based financial services firm Edward Jones also said it will pause contributions to all elected officials and called for “a peaceful transition of power.”

I am an immigrant to the United States and am a citizen by choice, not birth. The Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol shook me to the core, even more so than 9/11, because this violent attack was instigated by Americans on their fellow citizens. They came armed and prepared.

I understand companies feel some sort of obligation to contribute to political activities as a way to fund democratic activities and enable vigorous debate. However, if one side constantly denies the truth and interferes with the peaceful transfer of power, then that side should bear some associated cost.