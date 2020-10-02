 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't equate moral issues without moral distinctions
Protests at new Planned Parenthood facility in Fairview Heights

U.S. Congressman Mike Bost walked in a procession to join others at a rally against Planned Parenthood at their new facility, 317 Salem Place in Fairview Heights, IL on October 9, 2019. Students for Life of America and pro-life and anti-abortion advocates in Missouri and Illinois joined together for the protest. Last week, Planned Parenthood announced it had been secretly constructing an updated facility in Illinois, 13 miles from the last existing facility in Missouri. Photo by Tim Vizer

 Tim Vizer

Regarding the letter "Abortion is an easy issue for lazy leaders to jump on" (Sept. 11) and the Rev. Charles Bouchard's guest column "Religion aside, abortion is inarguably a moral choice" (Sept. 30): If I understood them correctly, letter writer Rev. John Vogler advised readers to consider a wider array of moral concerns as they contemplate their vote in November, and the Rev. Bouchard advocated an expansion of “our agenda to build a respect for all life.”

While their recommendations have merit, both are equally egregious in their failure to acknowledge the greater moral weight that certain issues have in relation to others. Thus, actions that directly attack the lives of the unborn through abortion or those that directly attack the long-born or seriously ill through euthanasia or physician-assisted suicide carry greater moral gravity than other admittedly important issues, like climate change or immigration.

It is a faulty, seamless-garment argument that equates moral issues without recognizing the essential moral distinctions between them. A properly formed conscience requires that moral issues be given their proper moral weight. Equating or overlooking important differences between moral issues can only lead to flawed conclusions.

Rev. Donald E. Henke • Shrewsbury

