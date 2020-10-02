Letter: Don't equate moral issues without moral distinctions

Regarding the letter "Abortion is an easy issue for lazy leaders to jump on" (Sept. 11) and the Rev. Charles Bouchard's guest column "Religion aside, abortion is inarguably a moral choice" (Sept. 30): If I understood them correctly, letter writer Rev. John Vogler advised readers to consider a wider array of moral concerns as they contemplate their vote in November, and the Rev. Bouchard advocated an expansion of “our agenda to build a respect for all life.”
While their recommendations have merit, both are equally egregious in their failure to acknowledge the greater moral weight that certain issues have in relation to others. Thus, actions that directly attack the lives of the unborn through abortion or those that directly attack the long-born or seriously ill through euthanasia or physician-assisted suicide carry greater moral gravity than other admittedly important issues, like climate change or immigration.
It is a faulty, seamless-garment argument that equates moral issues without recognizing the essential moral distinctions between them. A properly formed conscience requires that moral issues be given their proper moral weight. Equating or overlooking important differences between moral issues can only lead to flawed conclusions.
Rev. Donald E. Henke • Shrewsbury
