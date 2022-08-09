Letter: Don't expect Schmitt to return to his moderate past

Regarding the editorial "Missourians should encourage Schmitt to return to his moderate-middle roots" (Aug. 4): I believe it is naïve for the Editorial Board to think Eric Schmitt could return to middle-of-the-road conservatism. One need only listen to his victory speech, as the editorial noted, to show where he is leaning. If he is elected the Senate, I believe he would fall in line or he would be ostracized like Rep. Liz Cheney. There is no moderate Republican Party any more. Most are still afraid of Donald Trump.