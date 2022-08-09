Letter: Don't expect Schmitt to return to his moderate past

Regarding the editorial "Missourians should encourage Schmitt to return to his moderate-middle roots" (Aug. 4): I believe it is naïve for the Editorial Board to think Eric Schmitt could return to middle-of-the-road conservatism. One need only listen to his victory speech, as the editorial noted, to show where he is leaning. If he is elected the Senate, I believe he would fall in line or he would be ostracized like Rep. Liz Cheney. There is no moderate Republican Party any more. Most are still afraid of Donald Trump.
Further, I am sorry the board considered Trudy Busch Valentine to be "unimpressive." She may not have the political savvy of a seasoned politician, but maybe that's a good thing.
James A. Kollar • Woodson Terrace