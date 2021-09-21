Letter: Don't give lawmakers priority in virus-engulfed hospitals

Regarding "Rationing care for patients becomes a reality" (Sept. 19): It is horrifying to read that some health care ethicists and providers mention that, with rationing, a politician "with an essential responsibility during the crisis'' might be given priority access to health care over someone considered "less essential'' as hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. It would be very ironic if one of these were a Missouri lawmaker who has fought to block pandemic-control measures, placing more citizens at risk.