Letter: Don't grant $500 gift payments when jobs go unfilled

Regarding Tony Messenger's column "A $500 post-pandemic infusion is headed to those in St. Louis who need it most" (July 15): St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and the Board of Aldermen have agreed in principle to gift $500 payments to 10,000 low-income city residents who had been affected by the pandemic.

But then I read "Labor shortage slams St. Louis trash pickup and many other city departments" (July 15) saying the city was suspending much of it’s trash recycling service because the city Refuse Department can’t fill 30 full-time jobs.

Am I the only person who sees the idiocy in this situation? The only reason these jobs are vacant is because in so many instances, our society pays citizens more to not work than to work.

Larry Plunkett • Ellisville