Letter: Don't grant unemployment checks to vaccine skeptics

Regarding " Parson mulling jobless benefits for Missourians fired for not getting vaccinated " (Nov. 9): When I read about extending unemployment benefits to the unvaccinated who lose their job, I checked the requirements for unemployment benefits in Missouri. What really jumped out at me is the first requirement I read: You must have lost your job through no fault of your own.

Where’s that personal responsibility Republican legislators love? I guess protecting your coworkers and the public from a deadly disease doesn’t qualify. Another requirement is that you cannot refuse an offer of a job, or it could cost people their benefits. Of course, people can’t get an offer at many workplaces if they’re unvaccinated, but I guess Gov. Mike Parson will look the other way while consulting with Iowa. One more requirement is that people can’t be sick or otherwise unavailable for work, which could be problematic during a pandemic. I’m sure Parson will figure this all out. The law doesn’t really matter, does it?