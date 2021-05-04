 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't imply that Medicaid recipients are avoiding work
In "Missouri Senate rejects funding for Medicaid expansion" (April 29), Missouri state Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, is quoted as saying, “I’m sorry, if you are a healthy adult, you need to get a job.” I think most of us can agree with that statement, but I fail to see the relevance to the issue of funding the Medicaid expansion that Missouri voters approved.

The requirements to be on this life-saving program are among the most stringent in the country. The “healthy,” and even many of the disabled recipients, meet the low-income threshold required. And for most, it is income working low-paying jobs. I believe we should respect the dignity of our hard-working neighbors and not dishonor them by implying that they are avoiding employment.

Mary Clemons • Kirkwood

