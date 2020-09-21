 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't impose your religious beliefs on the rest of us
Letter: Don't impose your religious beliefs on the rest of us

Planned Parenthood of St. Louis

A banner hangs on the side of the Planned Parenthood of St. Louis building after a state judge ruled against an attempt by the Gov. Mike Parson administration to shut down the lone abortion clinic in Missouri. The banner has been in place since an October trial where the Missouri Department of Public Health attempted to close it by denying a license to operate. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding "Abortion not morally equal to other political issues" (Sept. 17): I would remind the letter writer, and all other Catholics who think that their beliefs are constitutionally protected, that it is twisted logic to imagine that the Founding Fathers who assured us "life" were also thinking about the unborn. If that had been the case, they would have expressly written "born and unborn."

No. That's the letter writer's personal religious belief system that must not be imposed upon the rest of us. Furthermore, his tax-exempt church should be stripped of that status as it continues to break the law. The Internal Revenue Service reminds us that under section 501(c)(3) covering charitable organizations, including churches, federal tax law prohibits them from intervening in political campaigns.

Linda Shore • Creve Coeur

