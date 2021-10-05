Letter: Don't lay blame on US forces for result in Afghanistan

Regarding the editorial "Top U.S. commanders opt for blunt honesty, even when their bosses won't" (Sept. 29): It's been weeks since the United States left Afghanistan. Due to the collapse of American-trained Afghan army and the chaotic nature of the governmental fall, the Post-Dispatch, quoting U.S military commanders, seems to view the war as a loss.

I suggest that the United States armed forces did what was asked of them. The Taliban were removed from government. Osama bin Laden was found and killed. The elected government of Afghanistan was given support for 20 years. I suggest that it was the U.S. Congress that does not understand that Asia is not the same as America.

Ask former President George W. Bush and Congress why America attacked in the first place and what was the stated goal.

Layne Bradford • St. Peters