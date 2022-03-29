Letter: Don't let religious beliefs creep into public schools

Regarding Aisha Sultan's column "Festus teacher says she was fired for support of LGBTQ students" (March 19): The Constitution guarantees us certain inalienable rights. But who is “us”? Does the woman who cannot carry a pregnancy to term have rights? Does the Black teenager growing up in poverty? Or the gay man or lesbian woman? Are the rights guaranteed by the Constitution only for the right people? And, of course, what about our responsibility to respect those rights? Apparently, that doesn't apply to Big Religion.

I believe Festus R-VI Middle School principal Jacob Muñoz is using his religion not only to shame and discriminate against lesbian and gay students but to fire a teacher, Patricia Johnson. He took actions against her because she hung up a student’s work that included a small gay pride flag. Muñoz, a conservative Christian, said that his personal religious views would not allow him to support LGBT students in his school.

Muñoz has greatly overstepped his authority by allowing his personal religious views to interfere with his official duties. Johnson had done nothing wrong. The gay students had done nothing wrong.

P. Andersen • St. Louis County