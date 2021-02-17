 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't like conditions at the jail? Don't break the law
Letter: Don't like conditions at the jail? Don't break the law

Prisoners break windows, set fires at city jail

Inmates set bedding material on fire, dropping them from broken windows at the St. Louis City Justice Center after a guard was assaulted and fires were set at the facility on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding "St. Louis officials reject inmate claims of mistreatment, deny access to jail" (Feb. 11): I have a novel idea for all of the inmates who are complaining about the conditions in the jail: Don't break the law and they won't have to go there.

Roger Bickel • St. Charles 

