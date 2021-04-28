 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't make DC a state, just return the land to the states
Letter: Don't make DC a state, just return the land to the states

Regarding "DC statehood approved by House as Senate fight looms" (April 22): I'm very disappointed that the House voted to make the District of Columbia a state. This is in total disregard to the intent of the U.S. Constitution. I know Washington residents have no say in many government decisions because of a lack of elected representation, but making it a state is not the way to solve this issue.

I suggest returning the land to the states (Virginia and Maryland) from which it was initially carved. This would then give these citizens an elective voice. The House has shown political bias, and I fear this idea just fans the fire of contempt and distrust in our government.

We are a people of compromise, and it is obvious there was no compromise on this vote by the House.

Stan Ebersohl • Florissant 

