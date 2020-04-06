Letter: Don't muzzle Trump. Let him keep talking and talking.

Regarding "Misinformation is not news; it's time for the networks to stop live broadcasts of Trump's briefings" (April 3). I respectfully disagree with the Post-Dispatch editorial, particularly with its last paragraph.
The editorial states: "He is using this free air time to substitute for the campaign rallies he cannot attend in a time of social distancing. It's up to the networks to deny him the live, unfiltered coverage he clearly desires but no longer deserves."
Donald Trump may no longer deserve this free air time, but the voting public surely does deserve this live, unfiltered coverage. Many in the voting public would not tune in to his campaign rallies, but most of us have seen his performance in the daily Coronavirus Task Force presentations.
I am reminded of two quotations. The first is attributed to Michele Obama, "Being president doesn't change who you are, it reveals who you are." The second to Abraham Lincoln, "You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time."
Keep talking, Donald.
David Haas • St. Louis
