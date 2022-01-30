Letter: Don't penalize retired teachers for substitute teaching

Regarding Tony Messenger's column "Parson’s dismissal of pandemic emergency limits substitute teacher pool" (Jan. 24): Recently, 62 Missouri school districts had to close their doors due to coronavirus-related illnesses. The remaining districts faced finding subs for sick staff. Last year, Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency that allowed retired teachers to substitute an unlimited number of hours. Normally, a retired teacher is limited to subbing 550 hours per school year. Over that, and their teacher retirement is penalized. But now that Parson has declared the emergency over, the 550-hour rule is back in effect. With that, he shrunk the pool, leaving certified substitutes to take up the slack.

Missouri is the only state other than Oregon that allows those who have no college credit to obtain substitute certification. In Missouri, if you are 18, a high school graduate (remember you can graduate with a D average), pay $180, complete a 20-hour online course and pass a background check, you are a substitute teacher.

In small schools, an 18-year-old could graduate one year and teach chemistry the next. So why would Missouri limit retired teachers to subbing 550 hours a year?

Missouri also has limited virtual instruction to 36 hours per school district per year (there is no similar restriction on private schools). So, districts have the choice of either staying in session, using their pittance of 36 hours of distance learning, or finding substitutes who are hard as hen's teeth to find. All this and lawsuits too.

