Letter: Don't punish Liberty University for Falwell's mistakes

Regarding “Falwell says he’s resigned from Liberty University” (Aug. 25): Eight years ago, Liberty University looked beyond my felony background and graciously accepted me into their seminary. While other schools rejected me due to my past, Liberty University stood by their motto to make “Champions for Christ.” Grateful for this second chance, I worked hard and earned a master’s degree in biblical studies.
I understand the bad choices people can make, but I believe we are called to hold those in leadership positions to a higher standard.
Sadly, I believe this tarnishes the reputation of not only the Falwell family, but also the university, and Christianity as a whole. In fact, I was recently advised not to wear my Liberty alumni shirt to avoid being associated with this scandal.
Hearing that, I remembered the devout men and women who teach and study at Liberty. To lose my sense of pride and common bond with them over one man’s wrong choices would in effect be insulting their faith and dedication.
I condemn the actions of Jerry Falwell Jr. However, I will continue to support this great center for biblical education. My prayers are with all of them at the university now and in the future. As they continue to make “Champions for Christ,” I will continue to wear my Liberty University shirt with pride.
Marshall Girtman • Marion, Ill.
