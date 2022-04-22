 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Don't push voter fraud claims, just make voting easier

  • 0
071117 cg special election07

St. Louis polling places have electronic identification scanning devices as photographed on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at the 9th precinct of the 28th Ward of St. Louis, 2nd Presbyterian Church during a special election to decide who wins Mayor Lyda Krewson's former seat. This is the first election since a new voter ID law was passed by Missouri. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding "Culture issues, voting take center stage in Missouri House" (April 14): The Missouri Legislature seems hellbent on passing photo ID voting laws and other measures to ban electronic voting and punish those who leave ballot drop boxes unattended. Despite the last presidential election having been declared the most secure in our history, with no evidence of meaningful voter fraud, Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, claimed that "we want this peace of mind, and to deny us that peace of mind is completely wrong.”

If voting security is so important, let them show it by putting their money where their mouth is. Let's establish mobile and other drive-through facilities where voters can register and get state-approved photo IDs. For years, we have used bookmobiles, bloodmobiles, and mobile health care facilities successfully in neighborhoods for the convenience of citizens.

People are also reading…

Why not use those models to facilitate and satisfy voting requirements? People could use various means to identify themselves as eligible voters: Social Security cards, utility bills, driver’s licenses, student and military ID's, and more. Similar venues could be set up in banks, tax offices, libraries, schools, churches, post offices and other places convenient to people.

Such measures would cost money. But compared to the resources and energy being spent to make voting harder, we should welcome ways to help people gain access to their right to vote.

Robert Deckert • O’Fallon, Mo.   

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News