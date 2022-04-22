Letter: Don't push voter fraud claims, just make voting easier

Regarding "Culture issues, voting take center stage in Missouri House" (April 14): The Missouri Legislature seems hellbent on passing photo ID voting laws and other measures to ban electronic voting and punish those who leave ballot drop boxes unattended. Despite the last presidential election having been declared the most secure in our history, with no evidence of meaningful voter fraud, Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, claimed that "we want this peace of mind, and to deny us that peace of mind is completely wrong.”

If voting security is so important, let them show it by putting their money where their mouth is. Let's establish mobile and other drive-through facilities where voters can register and get state-approved photo IDs. For years, we have used bookmobiles, bloodmobiles, and mobile health care facilities successfully in neighborhoods for the convenience of citizens.

Why not use those models to facilitate and satisfy voting requirements? People could use various means to identify themselves as eligible voters: Social Security cards, utility bills, driver’s licenses, student and military ID's, and more. Similar venues could be set up in banks, tax offices, libraries, schools, churches, post offices and other places convenient to people.

Such measures would cost money. But compared to the resources and energy being spent to make voting harder, we should welcome ways to help people gain access to their right to vote.

Robert Deckert • O’Fallon, Mo.