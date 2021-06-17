Letter: Don't sacrifice school funding at the alter of business

Regarding the editorial "There's more than one way to negotiate tax incentives for St. Louis developers" (June 5): Politicians in St. Louis seem to believe that the taxes due the public schools is some kind of slush fund to be drawn on for any project. It amounts to defunding the public schools. It has become an acceptable consequence that St. Louis school children (80% Black and 18% homeless) must suffer in order for wealthy to get tax incentives, like tax increment financing. Is there any more blatant example of structural racism than this? Do young Black lives matter? City governments are separate legal entities from school districts, yet are allowed to nullify the taxing power of school districts by seizing future revenue and handing it to private entities.
St. Louis Public Schools should get all of the tax revenue due them. If the city wants to socialize the cost of private enterprise with public dollars, then socialize the profits as well. If the city puts up 17% of the dollars for Steve Smith's Armory project, then Smith can share 17% of the profits with the city.
The Board of Aldermen needs to stand up for poor Black children by passing an ordinance which grants veto power to the St. Louis School Board over its portion of any tax incentive. After all, it's the district's money. Are there aldermen with the integrity to do it? Will Mayor Tishaura Jones fight for it?