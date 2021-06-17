Letter: Don't sacrifice school funding at the alter of business

Regarding the editorial "There's more than one way to negotiate tax incentives for St. Louis developers" (June 5): Politicians in St. Louis seem to believe that the taxes due the public schools is some kind of slush fund to be drawn on for any project. It amounts to defunding the public schools. It has become an acceptable consequence that St. Louis school children (80% Black and 18% homeless) must suffer in order for wealthy to get tax incentives, like tax increment financing. Is there any more blatant example of structural racism than this? Do young Black lives matter? City governments are separate legal entities from school districts, yet are allowed to nullify the taxing power of school districts by seizing future revenue and handing it to private entities.