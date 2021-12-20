Letter: Don't spend public money on religious charter schools

Regarding "Eagle Prep charter schools in St. Louis under scrutiny for religious influence" (Dec. 9): As an evangelical Christian and a St. Louis Public School parent and supporter, I am grieved by the actions of the Eagle College Prep and Open Sky Education.

Our city has Christian schools flourishing through the sacrifice and giving of people who value their clearly stated mission. Parents consciously choose (and sacrifice) to send their kids to Christian parochial schools, procuring an education that is infused with their values and taught by fellow believers.

However, I find the actions of Eagle and Open Sky morally and ethically dubious. Rather than rendering unto Caesar what is Caesar’s, they are taking tax dollars that would otherwise go to the St. Louis Public Schools. About 20% of our St. Louis Public Schools student population qualifies as homeless.