Letter: Don't support media that promote misleading virus info

Regarding "Joe Rogan, controversial podcast host, says he's taking ivermectin after positive COVID test" (Sept. 2): The spreading of false information about the coronavirus is not confined to celebrity podcasters. In my opinion, some St. Louis area shock jocks on local conservative radio stations also get their kicks by trash-talking against vaccines and masking. It’s very disturbing that some of our local businesses are advertising on these stations and, whether they are aware or not, are handing a bullhorn to those who squawk their nonsense to the gullible.

These stations are funded in part by the deep pockets of people who live nowhere near St. Louis and, frankly, probably couldn't care less about the harmful impacts to our communities as long as they can make a quick buck. This is not a trivial issue of minor political disagreement. People are dying. We have the right to expect our local businesses to be good neighbors and not use their advertising dollars to fuel misleading information. This is about values.