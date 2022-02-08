 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Don't tell Parson how he can cheat on the Wordle puzzle

Regarding "New York Times buys viral word game Wordle" (Feb. 1): With the vast popularity of the word game Wordle, has Missouri Gov. Mike Parson been informed that the Word of the Day (or any future day) is embedded in it's openly sourced HTML code? This means that any of his constituents could possibly cheat, and then where might this temptation lead? Cheating on your state taxes?

Similar to Parson's handling of the Post-Dispatch case ("Parson says he still believes Post-Dispatch reporter broke hacking law," Dec. 7), an investigation should be initiated. If Parson doesn't want to bring in the Missouri State Highway Patrol again, he could always have Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt file a lawsuit against anyone examining The New York Times' source code to get some more publicity — and Fox News airtime. 

Jonathan Kiesling • Webster Groves

