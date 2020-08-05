You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Don't throw more money at the collapsing Alton bluff
Letter: Don't throw more money at the collapsing Alton bluff

Regarding “Six months after flooding and landslide, Alton says FEMA aid is nearly on its way” (Aug. 3): I am incredulous that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is on the verge of approving millions in assistance for a bluff-face landslide in Alton. Is there no consideration to the acres of impervious development permitted by Alton, including several large-roofed structures, paved streets, driveways, patios, etc., teetering along the edge of an unstable bluff?

Runoff diverted from these impervious areas atop the bluff are directed toward the bluff face, immediately eroding the rock and soil as well as seeping down into the bluff face causing further destabilization and disintegration.

That millions in federal taxpayer dollars will be spent to temporarily remedy this unsound development — amid all the other justifiable expenses FEMA is currently experiencing — is not acceptable.

Nancy Luetzow • Kirkwood

