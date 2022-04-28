 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Don't trust lawmakers who want to gut Sunshine laws

Regarding "State senators chop away at Sunshine Law, donor disclosure" (April 21): This is infuriating. Missouri citizens voted overwhelmingly in 2017 to approve the "Clean Missouri" initiative that was supposed to solve many of the problems corrupting state government. The initiative addressed ethics violations, partisan gerrymandering and campaign donations, as well as legislative records being open to the public. Our Legislature tricked people into overturning the initiative with poor language and outright lies in 2020.

Recently, Missouri legislators began endorsing narrowing the scope of Missouri's Sunshine Law, which would allow them to withhold even more records from the public. We, the citizens of Missouri, want all government records open and available to us. Anyone voting to hide Missouri government business should be voted out of office because we can't trust them.

Jean Klaus • Maryland Heights 

Missouri State Capitol

The spring 2022 session of the Missouri General Assembly begins Wednesday.

 Post-Dispatch
