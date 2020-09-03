Letter: Dorn’s widow using his death to promote own agenda

Regarding “Slain captain’s daughters denounce widow’s RNC speech” (Aug. 30): Capt. David Dorn’s daughters, Debra White and Lisa Dorn, offered their opinion of the five-minute speech by their stepmother, Ann Dorn, at the Republican National Convention. Their review is very interesting and quite sad. I have come to the conclusion that Ann Dorn is using her husband’s death as a platform to promote her own self-interests.
David Dorn’s daughters worry Ann Dorn’s words are not their father’s, but her own.
Lisa Dorn said it is hard to properly grieve for her father as long as his story appears on a political platform, used to promote an agenda he opposed. Very sad indeed.
Ellen McMackin Spencer • Glen Carbon
