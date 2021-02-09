Letter: Double the sentences for jail inmates who rioted

Regarding "Inmates at St. Louis jail set fires, break out windows" (Feb. 6): We need to step back and consider how to deal with these degenerates. This event reflects terribly on St. Louis, which has received plenty of bad press as a city of high crime and too much tolerance of criminal behavior. This is sad because it drives our businesses away, along with jobs and money. It also keeps new businesses from moving here.

Unfortunately, law enforcement gets unfairly labeled as being easy on criminals. In my opinion, it is the politicians who tie their hands, underfund them or repeatedly bail out criminals like those who damaged the Justice Center. Naturally, the taxpayers have to fund their havoc. Those inmates need their sentences doubled for the trouble and cost we incurred.

The naïve idea of bail reform (reduction or elimination) is so asinine. Criminal recidivism is real, and we need to protect the honest population from criminals. How about the victims of crimes by repeat criminals? Perhaps the politicians should be forced to go to criminal hearings and apologize to the public.

Bill Mattson • Creve Coeur