Letter: Downtown crime is worse because of Jones’ leadership

Regarding “Businesses consider ditching downtown St. Louis amid gunfire, violence” (Sept. 8): Downtown crime is a reflection of the five-month tenure of Mayor Tishaura Jones, who appears to have spent most of this time fighting with aldermanic President Lewis Reed. Once the business community is lost, the city is doomed.

In my opinion as an outsider, Jones blatantly broadcast to the criminals and street thugs that it’s open season in St. Louis by taking sides with those who favor defunding the police department, which is already short of officers. Now that Police Chief John Hayden has announced his retirement, perhaps it would be a good time to seriously work toward merging the St. Louis and St. Louis County police departments.

Why not use some of that $500 million pandemic relief aid and start wiring the entire city with surveillance cameras to help law enforcement? There needs to be accountability for bad behavior, not more excuses.

Richard Ontiveros • Chesterfield