Letter: Downtown has succumbed to rampant lawlessness

Regarding the editorial “Idealism confronts reality on downtown streets. Reality wins the argument.” (Sept. 22): In my opinion, there is a reign of terror on the streets of downtown St. Louis. It never stands down. It exists any time of day and all days of the week. Drivers speeding and exhaust noise abound. It may lurk at every corner and jump out at you.

I am an Uber driver who sees the fear in visiting families’ faces as I take them to their hotels. It feels like a punch to the gut to see our great American city succumb to this lawlessness.

I don’t hear our leaders even beginning to address this reign of terror. A decrease in criminal statistics will not begin to address the disruption of the peace, and none of our other problems compare to our surrender to criminals.

Until we create pedestrian malls and ticket and confiscate the criminals’ vehicles, we won’t live up to our potential. The beautiful pedestrian malls in Aspen, Colorado, are laid with the bricks from the old National City stockyards. Are we not just as worthy to cherish our great heritage?

Cordell Williams • St. Louis