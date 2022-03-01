Letter: Downtown homeless shelter would be an honorable neighbor

Regarding the letter "Reopening New Life center harms downtown neighbors" (Feb. 22): The letter writer noted concern that the city of St. Louis was failing to address important issues about the reopening of the New Life Evangelistic Center’s building at 1411 Locust Street.

The majority of people receiving assistance at this facility would be from St. Louis. Most of the staff operating this facility would be local volunteers or other community partners. The center is not in the practice of capturing anyone’s Social Security payments.

Children at both the nearby St. Louis Public Library and Confluence Academy are less likely to be exposed to littering and loitering because there would finally be somewhere for unhoused men and women to go throughout the day.

Currently, there are no permanent “low barrier” day centers for the unhoused to go to. Pop-up shelters are not sustainable, and New Life wants to provide an equitable safe haven in tandem with other services. New Life has never tolerated misbehavior among their clientele and plans to work with the city to address root causes.

When each individual need is appropriately addressed through a comprehensive and varied approach to homelessness, the community thrives. The “not in my back yard” mentality never works when addressing the critical, ongoing needs of hurting individuals.

Pastor Christopher Rice • Overland

New Life Evangelistic Center