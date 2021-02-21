 Skip to main content
Letter: Dr. Garza could give Gov. Parson advice on leadership
Letter: Dr. Garza could give Gov. Parson advice on leadership

Covid pandemic task force updates

Dr. Alex Garza, commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gives a grim warning, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in a press conference to the community of what lies ahead in the next couple of weeks if the community does not adopt measures, like wearing masks. The hospitals will be at capacity and the ICUs will not be able to handle any more patients, covid or otherwise.

 Hillary Levin

It is ridiculous and deeply disappointing that Gov. Mike Parson would accuse Dr. Alex Garza, director of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, of falsifying information and fear-mongering (“Editorial: Parson once again points the finger of blame elsewhere for his own failings,” Feb. 13).

Dr. Garza, alongside the entire medical community, has led St. Louis’ coronavirus response efforts with skill, compassion, calm, dignity and self-sacrifice. He deserves not only basic respect but accolades and cooperative collaboration from state leadership. Parson should publicly apologize to Dr. Garza for these unjustified accusations.

Then, Parson should closely study Garza’s character traits, words and actions for ideas on how to improve his own leadership skills. Dr. Garza is a shining example of a capable leader, and the St. Louis region is fortunate to have him at the helm of our pandemic task force.

Katherine Mangum • St. Louis

