Regarding "Photos: Martin Luther King Jr. Observance event held in Fountain Park" (Jan. 16): On the recent 92nd anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King's birth, as well as the 60th anniversary of President Dwight D. Eisenhower's farewell address, we should remember that peaceful nonviolent resistance is more powerful than the military-industrial complex. People working together for the truth will bend the arc of history toward justice.