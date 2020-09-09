Letter: Draft-dodger Trump's military opinions are shameful

The comments attributed to President Donald Trump, calling fallen veterans “losers” and “suckers,” may shock some ("Biden slams Trump over alleged comments mocking US war dead," Sept. 5). But being a combat veteran of Vietnam, I have often kept silent around men bragging about their clever ways of avoiding the draft and implications that volunteering for service was insane.
There are many people who share Trump’s opinion. I remember a politician saying that the real heroes of the Vietnam War were in Canada. I have admired those who courageously made a stand on principle for what they felt was an unjust war. The country was split then as attitudes toward the war gradually changed. Politically, military service has become more revered over the years. Those who don’t revere the military generally keep their opinions to themselves.
Mel Spall • Rock Hill
