 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Draft-dodger Trump's military opinions are shameful
0 comments

Letter: Draft-dodger Trump's military opinions are shameful

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
Book: Trump said of virus, 'I wanted to always play it down'

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Airport, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

 

The comments attributed to President Donald Trump, calling fallen veterans “losers” and “suckers,” may shock some ("Biden slams Trump over alleged comments mocking US war dead," Sept. 5).  But being a combat veteran of Vietnam, I have often kept silent around men bragging about their clever ways of avoiding the draft and implications that volunteering for service was insane.

There are many people who share Trump’s opinion. I remember a politician saying that the real heroes of the Vietnam War were in Canada. I have admired those who courageously made a stand on principle for what they felt was an unjust war. The country was split then as attitudes toward the war gradually changed. Politically, military service has become more revered over the years. Those who don’t revere the military generally keep their opinions to themselves.

Mel Spall • Rock Hill

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports