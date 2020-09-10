Letter: Draft-dodging president doesn't know what a hero is

Regarding "Trump denies calling US war dead 'losers,' 'suckers'" (Sept. 4): In 1973, I married the love of my life. I was pretty sure he would be a great partner and father. How could I ever be so wrong?
President Donald Trump apparently regards my husband is a sucker and loser. Why? Because my husband did what was right, something Trump doesn’t have a clue how to do. My husband enlisted in the Army during a very unpopular war. He didn’t run to a doctor with fake bone spurs. Instead he learned to speak Vietnamese and worked with nuns at a local orphanage there. He may not be a hero to many, but don’t tell his grandsons that because every Veterans Day, he attends the program at their respective schools.
I thank my husband, father and father-in-law along with countless others who knew what it was like to leave the security of their homes to fight in wars to make the United States a better place to live.
So, to this draft-dodging president, I say I would rather have the love of a loser and sucker than some predator who admitted he would assault women any chance he got by grabbing them in the genitalia. We must vote the hate out of this country. We are too good to have hatred spewing out of his mouth.
Shiela Bachtell • St. Peters
