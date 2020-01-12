Letter: Draft-dodging Trump willing to send others to war
Letter: Draft-dodging Trump willing to send others to war

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin)

 Jacquelyn Martin

The draft dodger in chief, President Donald Trump, ordered others to kill Qassem Soleimani and has sent U.S. troops into battle. I don’t have any problem with the fact that a man who caused the deaths of any Americans is dead. My problem is this: Young Donald Trump was called to serve our country. Trump said, “I’m not going to Vietnam.” Back then, Trump also said “he wasn’t stupid” regarding military service. What’s that say about the men and women who did serve and who serve now?

Trump avoided the draft multiple times using educational deferments and a doctor’s note about bone spurs. No proof exists regarding Trump’s corrective surgery. His education is also in question.

Tim Donahue • Shrewsbury

Sports