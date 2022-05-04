Letter: Draft ruling allows for future assaults on people’s rights

Regarding “Possible overturning of Roe sends abortion fight to states” (May 3): The Supreme Court’s possible overturning Roe v. Wade won’t make a difference to those who will seek out ways to get an abortion. What matters is that the conservative majority on the court will find ways to keep chipping away at our right to vote, our ability to protest and possibly overturning other existing Supreme Court cases.

President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats need to fight like our lives and future depend on maintaining our democracy and following the Constitution.

The newest targets for Republicans are our children with the “Don’t Say Gay” agenda and banning books. I believe this is because the GOP doesn’t have an agenda for making our lives better. They just rile up their voters about masks, teachers, school boards, vaccinations, and encouraging hate rhetoric.

Helen Casteel • St. Louis County