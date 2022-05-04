 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Draft ruling allows for future assaults on people’s rights

Sudden abortion focus shakes midterm election landscape

Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court's secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

 Jose Luis Magana

Regarding “Possible overturning of Roe sends abortion fight to states” (May 3): The Supreme Court’s possible overturning Roe v. Wade won’t make a difference to those who will seek out ways to get an abortion. What matters is that the conservative majority on the court will find ways to keep chipping away at our right to vote, our ability to protest and possibly overturning other existing Supreme Court cases.

President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats need to fight like our lives and future depend on maintaining our democracy and following the Constitution.

The newest targets for Republicans are our children with the “Don’t Say Gay” agenda and banning books. I believe this is because the GOP doesn’t have an agenda for making our lives better. They just rile up their voters about masks, teachers, school boards, vaccinations, and encouraging hate rhetoric.

Helen Casteel • St. Louis County

