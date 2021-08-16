 Skip to main content
Letter: Drafted soldiers were not given a choice about vaccines
0 comments

Letter: Drafted soldiers were not given a choice about vaccines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Latest: Texas court blocks 2 counties' mask mandates

Anti vax protesters holding American flags and signs calling for "medical freedom" rally outside the City Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. The Los Angeles Police Department and local media say a man was stabbed and a reporter was attacked Saturday at a protest against vaccine mandates at Los Angeles’ City Hall after a fight broke out between the protesters and counterprotesters. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

 Damian Dovarganes

Regarding "COVID vaccines to be required for military under new US plan" (Aug. 9): Many refuse to get the coronavirus vaccination because they believe government cannot force them to, even though it would save American lives.

In the beginning of the Vietnam War, the government, politicians, and the country in general were pushing everyone to do their patriotic duty to support the war. The government implemented the draft to force its citizens to serve in the military or go to jail. I was one who went into the military at that time.

One boot camp event I remember was that for several weeks there was one day set aside when we had to line up and get some type of vaccination. We didn’t have a choice. I, like a lot of other American citizens, had to give up several years of my life and was forced to be vaccinated for that crazy war that had no effect on saving American lives at home.

Now, people can refuse to do something, like get vaccinated, even though it would save American lives. I wish I had had the choice back then that the people have today. Life is unfair.

Basically, people like to force other people to be patriotic when it doesn’t affect them but will not be patriotic if it does affect them.

Kenneth Bunch • Troy, Ill.  

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News