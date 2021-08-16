Letter: Drafted soldiers were not given a choice about vaccines

Regarding "COVID vaccines to be required for military under new US plan" (Aug. 9): Many refuse to get the coronavirus vaccination because they believe government cannot force them to, even though it would save American lives.

In the beginning of the Vietnam War, the government, politicians, and the country in general were pushing everyone to do their patriotic duty to support the war. The government implemented the draft to force its citizens to serve in the military or go to jail. I was one who went into the military at that time.

One boot camp event I remember was that for several weeks there was one day set aside when we had to line up and get some type of vaccination. We didn’t have a choice. I, like a lot of other American citizens, had to give up several years of my life and was forced to be vaccinated for that crazy war that had no effect on saving American lives at home.

Now, people can refuse to do something, like get vaccinated, even though it would save American lives. I wish I had had the choice back then that the people have today. Life is unfair.