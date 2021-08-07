 Skip to main content
Letter: Drafted women might just be used as cannon fodder
Letter: Drafted women might just be used as cannon fodder

1979: Female cadets

Senior cadet Anita Lee Baker of Olympia, Wash., is shown in a camouflage helmet at West Point, N.Y., Aug. 16, 1979. The women who have weathered the past three years are clearly on a par with the men and are deeply committed to the military tradition. Soldier behind her is unidentified. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)

 associated press

Regarding the editorial “Female draft debate should reopen the whole issue of involuntary service” (July 29): There is only one purpose of selective service and compulsory draft, which is to have a supply of combat replacement troops. Draftees do not get to choose a high-tech role; their role is to go where they are ordered to go, which is on the front lines as cannon fodder.

Drafts are used in times of national emergency, so we should not pass a new law that would allow our leaders to use expanded emergency powers to forcibly use young women as cannon fodder. There is no benefit to women, families or the effectiveness of the United States military to have females in combat.

Anne Schlafly Cori • Ladue Chairman, Eagle Forum

