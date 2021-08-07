Letter: Drafted women might just be used as cannon fodder

Regarding the editorial “Female draft debate should reopen the whole issue of involuntary service” (July 29): There is only one purpose of selective service and compulsory draft, which is to have a supply of combat replacement troops. Draftees do not get to choose a high-tech role; their role is to go where they are ordered to go, which is on the front lines as cannon fodder.
Drafts are used in times of national emergency, so we should not pass a new law that would allow our leaders to use expanded emergency powers to forcibly use young women as cannon fodder. There is no benefit to women, families or the effectiveness of the United States military to have females in combat.
Anne Schlafly Cori • Ladue Chairman, Eagle Forum