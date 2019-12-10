Regarding “Fate of Dreamers now in Supreme Court’s hands” (Nov. 18): The first version of the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors Act, introduced in 2001, would have granted legal status to young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. It never passed. Instead, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was implemented at the federal level and has allowed almost 800,00 young adults to work lawfully, attend school and participate in society without fear of deportation. It does not, however, provide permanent legal status, meaning individuals must reapply every two years.
By authorizing the Dream Act, immigrants who came to the U.S. as children could earn lawful permanent residence and, eventually, U.S. citizenship. The act's constitutionality is up for a decision by the Supreme Court, and it is crucial it is approved.
These young people have grown up as Americans, identify as Americans, and often have little connection with the country in which they were born. Currently, even though they have lived in the U.S., many for most of their lives, they have no way to gain legal residency and become citizens. If that story does not tug at your heartstrings, it will at your purse strings. DACA recipients contribute an estimated $1.7 billion a year in state and local taxes. Repealing DACA could remove up to $460.3 million from the national gross domestic product over the next decade.
We need to stop hitting the snooze button and take action so immigrant children can keep dreaming.
Martha Reis • Ladue