Regarding “Red-light cameras could make a return to St. Louis streets” (Nov. 22): In addition to installing red lights at busy intersections where vehicles run red lights — not yellow lights — cameras need to be installed to penalize the driver for risking lives.
When I take my daily walk into Forest Park and cross the intersection of Union and Lindell boulevards, I see anywhere from one to three vehicles running red lights. Trying to cross that intersection is more than challenging; it is life threatening. In addition, even if the vehicle owner is not driving, he/she is responsible, just like auto insurance holds the auto owner responsible for any accident, regardless of who is driving. It’s time to reduce the lawlessness we are facing.
Joel Harris • St. Louis