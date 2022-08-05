Letter: Drop primary system and use 'ranked choice' voting plan

Regarding Jeremy Gruber's guest column "Closed primaries could be coming to Missouri a lot quicker than you think" (July 26): Gov. Mike Parson recently signed House Bill 1878, an elections bill that included offering voters the option to affiliate with a political party. In my opinion, this is clearly a move toward suppressing voter choice. If Missouri offers a way for voters to initially narrow the field of candidates, as in primaries, it should first ensure "ranked choice voting" is offered in the primaries and the general elections.

This style of voting is shown to more accurately reflect voter sentiment, especially in crowded fields, gerrymandered districts, where dark horses or crossover voters confuse and deny the public the opportunity to express their wishes. The current primary system too often results in extreme candidates running and winning with a minority of votes cast. The majority of voters in such situations have voted against the "winner." Therefore, the winner in such a situation does not reflect voter sentiment.

We must search for ways to hold fair elections and contain the effects of party machines. Ranked voting is being adopted in many states because of its inherent fairness.

Malcom D. Spence • Florissant