Letter: Dropping burdensome tariffs might help ease inflation

Regarding “Biden praises Canada, Mexico as leaders discuss strains” (Nov. 18): President Joe Biden can take a giant step to reducing inflation by dropping the punitive import duties imposed by the Trump administration against our allies, beginning with Canada and Mexico and then extending to our other global allies. His caution in not doing so sooner is driven by concern about increasing the deficit and hurting American jobs. But tariff reductions might help reduce the cost of everyday items like food, beverages, cars, appliances and other consumer goods.