Letter: Dropping burdensome tariffs might help ease inflation
President Joe Biden and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen talk to reporters about pausing the trade war over steel and aluminum tariffs during the G20 leaders summit, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Rome. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Regarding “Biden praises Canada, Mexico as leaders discuss strains” (Nov. 18): President Joe Biden can take a giant step to reducing inflation by dropping the punitive import duties imposed by the Trump administration against our allies, beginning with Canada and Mexico and then extending to our other global allies. His caution in not doing so sooner is driven by concern about increasing the deficit and hurting American jobs. But tariff reductions might help reduce the cost of everyday items like food, beverages, cars, appliances and other consumer goods.

The time to act boldly against inflation is in Biden’s power. The time to act is now.

Michael Costello • University City

