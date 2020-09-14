Letter: Drug company’s vaccine safety pledge is unsettling

If a visitor walked into the house and said, “I pledge not to steal anything while I’m here,” would it make the occupant more or less suspicious of the visitor? Everything about such a pledge suggests the visitor is preemptively trying to shift blame. One thing’s for sure, after such a declaration, the occupant would keep an eye on everything from the teaspoons to the toilet paper until the visitor left.
The same presumption of safety applies to getting a vaccine (“Companies testing vaccines pledge safety, high standards,” Sept. 9). The default assumption in vaccine development is safety and high standards. If that’s the case, why are these companies pledging things they should have already been doing? Let us all hope the Food and Drug Administration, despite intense political pressure, is up to the task. Because, in the end, I don’t want to be guarding my teaspoons any more than I want to be guarding my T-cells.
Madonna Laws-Lowell • Crestwood
