Letter: Drumbeat of COVID-19 stories amounts to over-coverage
Letter: Drumbeat of COVID-19 stories amounts to over-coverage

I want to thank the Post Dispatch for informing me about this COVID-19 thing in the July 23 edition. It seemed like there was a story about it on almost every page. Has this been going on long? Who knew?

Steve Farrow • St. Charles

