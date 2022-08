Regarding Bill McClellan's column "A reporter’s professional courtesy to those who passed" (July 23): Why do Post-Dispatch editors allow McClellan to use so much space for his ramblings? This column makes me think he should devote some of that newsprint to interview victims of drunk drivers. Another point for him to consider is: Victims of those who drive while intoxicated aren't always killed. Sometimes they are maimed and/or crippled for life.