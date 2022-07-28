Letter: Dueker’s election would revive Stenger’s policy agenda

Regarding “Page says he led St. Louis County through tough times. Dueker says he made things worse.” (July 26): As I read the summary of St. Louis County executive candidate Jane Dueker’s “public service” background, I couldn’t help but notice the omission of her time spent as adviser to former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger. A look at her activities since Stenger’s departure from government and entry into prison for corruption suggests an enthusiastic motivation for payback on his behalf.

I believe one example of this would be her spirited opposition to a $300,000 grant from the Missouri Prairie Foundation to be used to renovate the 40 acres of Creve Coeur Lake Park illegally bulldozed by Stenger.

In my opinion, Dueker has always been about criticism and never about solutions. She would rather throw stones than build bridges. I believe, as county executive, she would likely reinstate the Stenger way of doing business.

Michael Meredith • Creve Coeur