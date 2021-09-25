Letter: Dumb to have anti-science GOP in charge of mandates

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s excellent column “Is Missouri’s attorney general willing to sicken children for his Senate bid?” (Sept. 5): Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt worships at the horrible altar of former President Donald Trump. Schmitt is against mask mandates in public schools that would slow the transmission of the coronavirus. Children under 12, who cannot be vaccinated, absolutely need mask mandates.

Instead of having health care professionals control health issues, we would have the anti-science Republican lawmakers in charge of mask mandates, which is fine if you are dumb enough to believe down is up, hot is cold, bad is good, lies are truth and Donald Trump is Jesus Christ.

For truth, justice and the health or our children, I believe Missourians should say no to Schmitt’s efforts.

Andrew Reeves • Kirkwood