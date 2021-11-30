Letter: Dumb to let politicians make virus health care decisions

Regarding "Missouri judge says county health orders illegal and must be lifted" (Nov. 24): I guess clueless Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green is now saying that only elected politicians should give health care orders and that unelected health care professionals shouldn't have a say.
In my opinion, this is as dumb as it can get. The nuts are now in charge.
Andrew Reeves • Kirkwood
