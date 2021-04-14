 Skip to main content
Letter: Dump daylight savings time, take off an hour early
Letter: Dump daylight savings time, take off an hour early

Spring Forward

FILE - Dave LeMote uses an allen wrench to adjust hands on a stainless steel tower clock at Electric Time Company, Inc. in Medfield, Mass., in this March 7, 2014 file photo. Most Americans will set their clocks 60 minutes forward before heading to bed Saturday night March 7, 2015, but daylight saving time officially starts Sunday at 2 a.m. local time (0700GMT). (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

 Elise Amendola

Regarding “Lawmakers weigh bills to make daylight saving time permanent in Missouri” (March 24): On behalf of schoolchildren and early risers, let me weigh in on daylight saving time. It used to begin at the end of April, so there was no abrupt change in morning light when people got up. Schoolchildren really are safer when the morning light is shining, and those of us who were just starting to see daylight on March mornings weren’t thrown back into the gloom for another month. Besides, no matter how pretty the evening looks in March when the clocks are moved forward, it’s usually too cold or too windy to be outside. So what’s the point?

If legislators truly want that extra hour in the evenings, I would happily write to the employer of each and every one, asking them to grant their August employees a flexible schedule so that they can take off an hour early when they feel the need. Although, since these people are supposed to be capable of running a state government, why they can’t ask for it themselves is a mystery.

Margaret Goodman • O’Fallon, Mo.

