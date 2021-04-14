Letter: Dump daylight savings time, take off an hour early

Regarding “Lawmakers weigh bills to make daylight saving time permanent in Missouri” (March 24): On behalf of schoolchildren and early risers, let me weigh in on daylight saving time. It used to begin at the end of April, so there was no abrupt change in morning light when people got up. Schoolchildren really are safer when the morning light is shining, and those of us who were just starting to see daylight on March mornings weren’t thrown back into the gloom for another month. Besides, no matter how pretty the evening looks in March when the clocks are moved forward, it’s usually too cold or too windy to be outside. So what’s the point?