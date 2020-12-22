 Skip to main content
Letter: Dunaway's campaign poster not such a petty matter
Letter: Dunaway's campaign poster not such a petty matter

Kelli for Council

St. Louis County Council member Kelli Dunaway, D-2nd Dist., appears in an online council session with her campaign poster behind her.

(YouTube screenshot)

 YouTube screenshot

Regarding the letter "Criticism of campaign poster in Zoom meeting is petty" (Dec. 14): St. Louis County Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway said it was petty that a Post-Dispatch editorial (Dunaway's campaign poster stunt showed a shocking disregard of the law" Dec. 10) claimed she had a "shocking disregard of the law" by displaying one of her campaign signs during numerous virtual county council meetings this year.

Dunaway claims it is unsettled law as to whether her campaign sign can be shown during a virtual council meeting. I would suggest it is improper at the least, and unlawful at worst, during any meeting conducted with public resources. Since Dunaway is a lawyer who works for Bryan Cave, one of the largest law firms in the area, she should know better.

The Missouri Ethics Commission is looking into the matter after a complaint was filed. Should they find that Dunaway violated the law and fine her, the councilwoman might not think it to be such a petty matter.

Christine Hessel • St. Louis County

