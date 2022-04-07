Letter: Durbin’s record reveals he’s playing politics like GOP

In the editorial “ GOP opposition to Jackson only helps further politicize the Supreme Court” (April 5), there was no mention of Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin’s 0-5 record in support of any Supreme Court nominees chosen by Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump. Out of five nominated judges, Durbin couldn’t find just one to confirm?

The Editorial Board takes Sen. Roy Blunt to task for planning to vote no on just one of President Joe Biden’s nominees, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and claimed Republicans continue playing this destructive game by injecting politics into the judicial system. But I think a fair reading of the situation, [as the editorial noted] would indicate that so are the Democrats.