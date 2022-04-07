 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Durbin’s record reveals he’s playing politics like GOP

Democrats push toward vote on Jackson for Supreme Court

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., gavels the start of a committee business meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 28, 2022, regarding Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

In the editorial “GOP opposition to Jackson only helps further politicize the Supreme Court” (April 5), there was no mention of Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin’s 0-5 record in support of any Supreme Court nominees chosen by Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump. Out of five nominated judges, Durbin couldn’t find just one to confirm?

The Editorial Board takes Sen. Roy Blunt to task for planning to vote no on just one of President Joe Biden’s nominees, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and claimed Republicans continue playing this destructive game by injecting politics into the judicial system. But I think a fair reading of the situation, [as the editorial noted] would  indicate that so are the Democrats.

John Sheahan Jr. • Des Peres

