Letter: During the holidays, it's important to drink in moderation

Today’s beer, wine and spirits products come in a range of containers with varying alcohol content, which makes the ability to calculate standard drinks critical. Our website, standarddrinks.org, gives consumers a way to see how their beverage compares to one standard drink as defined by the U.S. Dietary Guidelines as well as other information.
We all want this winter to be safe, merry and bright. If you celebrate with a cup of cheer this season, it’s important to do so responsibly and in moderation.
Amanda Berger, Ph.D. • Washington D.C.
Distilled Spirits Council